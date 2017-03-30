版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Criteo's units entered amendment,restatement deal amending, restating multicurrency revolving facility agreement dated Sept 24, 2015

March 30 Criteo SA

* Criteo- On March 29, co, units entered amendment,restatement deal amending, restating multicurrency revolving facility agreement dated Sept 24, 2015

* Criteo SA - Amendment, increased maximum principal amount available under facility agreement by EUR100 million to EUR350 million

* Criteo SA - Amendment extended maturity date of facility to March 29, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2mTXAXW] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐