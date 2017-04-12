BRIEF-Crius announces 2 pct distribution increase

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Crius Energy Trust:
* Crius announces 2% distribution increase and confirms second quarter 2017 distributions
* Crius Energy Trust - distributions on units for months of April 2017, may 2017 and June 2017 will be paid at a rate of $0.0657 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)