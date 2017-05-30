BRIEF-Crius Energy announces acquisition of U.S. Gas & Electric Inc for C$110 million

May 30 Crius Energy Trust:
* Crius Energy Trust announces acquisition of U.S. Gas &
Electric Inc and C$110 million bought deal offering of
subscription receipts
* Crius energy trust - deal for total consideration of
U.S.$152.5 million
* Crius Energy Trust- acquisition is expected to be highly
accretive to distributable cash per unit
* Crius Energy Trust - deal includes approximately U.S.$20
million in working capital
* Crius Energy Trust - deal for total purchase price of
approximately U.S.$172.5 million
* Crius Energy -cash consideration is expected to be funded
from net proceeds of offering and a draw in amount of us$20
million on company's credit facility
* Crius Energy - consideration payable or deliverable to
selling stockholders of usge in connection with acquisition
consists $95 million in cash
* Crius Energy-consideration payable to selling
stockholders of U.S.GE in connection with deal also consists of
$47.5 million in promissory notes, 3.8 million trust units
