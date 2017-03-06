版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 20:06 BJT

BRIEF-Crius Energy says entered into 5-year strategic deal with Comcast to jointly offer integrated energy platform to service providers in U.S.

March 6 Comcast Corp

* Crius energy trust- crius energy, llc, comcast entered into 5-year strategic deal to jointly offer integrated energy platform to service providers in u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
