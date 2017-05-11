版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Crius Energy Trust Q1 revenue of $177.4 mln

May 11 Crius Energy Trust:

* Crius Energy trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Revenue of $177.4 million in q1 of 2017, representing a 1.9% decrease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐