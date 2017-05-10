BRIEF-Crocs Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.08

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Crocs Inc
* Crocs Inc. reports first quarter 2017 revenues and gross margin exceeding guidance; introduces second quarter 2017 guidance and updates full year outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $305 million to $315 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crocs Inc - qtrly revenues $267.9 million. Down 4.4% on a constant currency basis
* Crocs Inc - qtrly expects gross margin for q2 to be approximately 150 basis points higher than q2 of 2016
* Crocs Inc - expects 2017 revenues to be down low single digits compared to 2016
* Crocs Inc - continues to expect gross margin for 2017 to be approximately 50%
* FY2017 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $322.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crocs Inc - expects gross margin for Q2 to be approximately 150 basis points higher than Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit