BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.25

May 10 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Crombie REIT reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.25
* Q1 FFO per share C$0.30
* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
