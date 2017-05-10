版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Crombie REIT Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.25

May 10 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Crombie REIT reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share C$0.25

* Q1 FFO per share C$0.30

* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly occupancy, on a committed basis, was 94.6% at March 31, 2017 compared with 94.4% at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐