BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare q4 loss per share $0.24

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 Cross Country Healthcare Inc
* Cross Country Healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 revenue $222.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $211 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.24
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc - sees q1 revenue $209 million - $214 million
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc - sees q1 adjusted eps $0.00 - $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $211.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cross country healthcare inc - expect to grow revenue in nurse and allied segment at double digits in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.