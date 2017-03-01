版本:
BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare q4 loss per share $0.24

March 1 Cross Country Healthcare Inc

* Cross Country Healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 revenue $222.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $211 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.24

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc - sees q1 revenue $209 million - $214 million

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc - sees q1 adjusted eps $0.00 - $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $211.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cross country healthcare inc - expect to grow revenue in nurse and allied segment at double digits in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
