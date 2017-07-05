FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 小时前
BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare reaffirms second quarter 2017 guidance
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
半岛局势
美国真能抵御朝鲜导弹吗？并非所有人都表示苟同
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
中国财经
腾讯入股TCL 推进智能电视市场
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
国际财经
IMF敦促G20领导人避免短视的贸易政策
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 晚上8点32分 / 17 小时前

BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare reaffirms second quarter 2017 guidance

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc-

* Cross Country Healthcare completes acquisition of Advantage Rn & reaffirms second quarter 2017 guidance

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc sees q2 2017 revenue of $207 million - $212 million and expects revenue to be in middle of range

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc sees q2 2017 adjusted eps of $0.08 - $0.10 and now expects adjusted eps to be towards upper end of range

* Cross country healthcare inc - now expects q2 gross profit margin, adjusted ebitda to be towards upper end of respective ranges issued on May 3, 2017

* Q2 revenue view $209.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below