BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare reaffirms second quarter 2017 guidance

July 5 (Reuters) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc-

* Cross Country Healthcare completes acquisition of Advantage Rn & reaffirms second quarter 2017 guidance

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc sees q2 2017 revenue of $207 million - $212 million and expects revenue to be in middle of range

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc sees q2 2017 adjusted eps of $0.08 - $0.10 and now expects adjusted eps to be towards upper end of range

* Cross country healthcare inc - now expects q2 gross profit margin, adjusted ebitda to be towards upper end of respective ranges issued on May 3, 2017

* Q2 revenue view $209.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S