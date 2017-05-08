版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:30 BJT

BRIEF-Crossamerica Partners Q1 diluted earnings per common unit $0.02

May 8 Crossamerica Partners Lp:

* Crossamerica Partners Lp: reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating revenues $469.3 million versus $367.7 million

* Q1 diluted earnings per common unit $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $494.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐