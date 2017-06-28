BRIEF-Crossamerica Partners says Couche-Tard acquired all of membership interests of sole member of CrossAmerica GP LLC​

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Crossamerica Partners Lp
* Says couche-tard acquired all of membership interests of sole member of crossamerica gp llc
* Crossamerica partners - effective immediately, alex miller, couche-tard's senior vice president of global fuels, becomes chairman of board of crossamerica
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada