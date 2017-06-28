版本:
BRIEF-Crossamerica Partners says Couche-Tard acquired all of membership interests of sole member of CrossAmerica GP LLC​

June 28 Crossamerica Partners Lp

* Says couche-tard acquired all of membership interests of sole member of crossamerica gp llc​

* Crossamerica partners - effective immediately, alex miller, couche-tard's senior vice president of global fuels, becomes chairman of board of crossamerica Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
