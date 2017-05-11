版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 05:03 BJT

BRIEF-Crossroads Capital says board authorized a further extension of co's stock repurchase program for an additional six months to expire on Nov 10

May 11 Crossroads Capital Inc

* Crossroads Capital -Board authorized a further extension of co's stock repurchase program for an additional six months to expire on Nov 10, 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2qxkq9e] Further company coverage:
