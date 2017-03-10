版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Crossroads Systems reports Q1 loss per share of $0.36

March 10 Crossroads Systems Inc

* Crossroads systems reports fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
