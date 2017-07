July 5 (Reuters) - Crosswinds Holdings Inc

* Crosswinds Holdings - JV investee, Monarch National agreed upon terms of excess of loss catastrophe reinsurance treaties for 2017 - 2018 hurricane season

* Crosswinds - total estimated cost of $5.17 million to Monarch National is comprised of about $3.23 million for private reinsurance products and about $1.94 million payable to FHCF