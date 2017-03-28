版本:
BRIEF-Crosswinds Holdings reports qtrly earnings of $0.03/shr

March 28 Crosswinds Holdings Inc

* Crosswinds Holdings Inc. reports 2016 financial results

* Crosswinds Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
