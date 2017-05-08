版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 23:56 BJT

BRIEF-Crown bioscience announces collaboration with Jiangsu Qyun Bio-Pharmaceutical

May 8 Crown Bioscience International

* Announces a collaboration to develop a CTLA-4 antibody with Jiangsu Qyun Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐