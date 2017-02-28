版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-Crown Capital announces repayment of loan by Corrosion Service Company Limited

Feb 28 Crown Capital Partners Inc

* Crown Capital announces repayment of loan by Corrosion Service Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
