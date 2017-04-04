版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

April 4 Crown Capital Partners Inc

* Crown Capital Partners announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Crown Capital Partners - Got approval from Toronto Stock Exchange to implement normal course issuer bid for 12-month period commencing April 10, 2017

* Crown Capital Partners Inc - Under terms of NCIB, Crown will have right to purchase up to 310,000 of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐