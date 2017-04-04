BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
April 4 Crown Capital Partners Inc
* Crown Capital Partners announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Crown Capital Partners - Got approval from Toronto Stock Exchange to implement normal course issuer bid for 12-month period commencing April 10, 2017
* Crown Capital Partners Inc - Under terms of NCIB, Crown will have right to purchase up to 310,000 of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.