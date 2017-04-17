BRIEF-Crown Castle announces agreement to acquire Wilcon for about $600 mln

April 17 Crown Castle International Corp :

* Crown Castle announces agreement to acquire Wilcon

* Crown Castle International Corp - deal for approximately $600 million

* Crown Castle International Corp - in first year of Crown Castle's ownership, transaction is expected to contribute approximately $40 million to gross margin

* Crown Castle International-in first year of crown castle's ownership, deal expected to contribute about $10 million of general and administrative expenses