BRIEF-Crown Castle announces pricing of senior notes offering

April 26 Crown Castle International Corp

* Crown Castle International -priced its previously announced public offering of 4.750% senior notes due 2047 in an aggregate principal amount of $350 million

* Crown Castle announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Crown Castle International Corp says notes will be issued at a price equal to 99.207% of their face value to yield 4.800% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
