BRIEF-Crown Castle announces proposed public offerings of common stock

July 19 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp-

* Crown Castle announces proposed public offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock

* Crown Castle International Corp - commencing offering of $3.25 billion of shares of its common stock​

* Crown Castle International Corp says is commencing concurrent offerings of $1.5 billion of shares of its mandatory convertible preferred stock, series a

* Crown Castle - to use proceeds from offerings, with proceeds from additional debt financing, to finance consideration to be paid for lightower deal