1 小时前
BRIEF-Crown Castle International says to acquire Lightower for about $7.1 bln in cash
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 晚上10点02分 / 1 小时前

BRIEF-Crown Castle International says to acquire Lightower for about $7.1 bln in cash

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp:

* Crown Castle announces agreement to acquire Lightower

* Crown Castle International Corp - deal for about $7.1 billion in cash

* Crown Castle International Corp says expect transaction to be immediately accretive to AFFO per share and long-term dividend growth

* Crown Castle International Corp - on a net income per share basis, transaction is expected to be modestly dilutive during first full year of ownership

* Crown Castle International - following completion of transaction, Crown Castle will own or have rights to approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber

* Crown Castle-intends to finance deal consistent with maintaining current investment grade credit metrics, utilizing cash on hand, equity, debt financing

* Crown Castle International Corp - after deal closes, anticipates it will increase its annual common stock dividend rate between $0.15 and $0.20 per share

* Crown Castle International - In first full year of co's ownership, co sees lightower contributing $465 million to $485 million in AFFO before financing costs

* Crown Castle International - In first full year of co's ownership, Lightower to contribute $850 million-$870 million in site rental revenues

* Crown Castle International says intends to finance transaction utilizing cash on hand, equity and debt financing

* Crown Castle International - in first full year of crown castle's ownership, co expects lightower will contribute $510 million to $530 million in adjusted ebitda

* Crown Castle - received financing commitments from Morgan Stanley senior funding and BofA Merrill Lynch of about $7.1 billion for new unsecured bridge facility​

* Crown Castle International Corp - ‍agreement to acquire LTS Group Holdings Llc from Berkshire Partners, Pamlico Capital and other investors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

