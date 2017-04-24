版本:
2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Crown Castle reports Q1 AFFO $450 mln versus $395 mln

April 24 Crown Castle International Corp

* Crown Castle Reports first quarter 2017 results and raises outlook for full year 2017

* Sees site rental revenues $866 million to $871 million for Q2 2017

* Crown Castle International Corp - sees full year 2017 site rental revenues $3,473 million to to $3,503 million

* Crown Castle International Corp sees full year 2017 AFFO $1,805 million to $1,835 million

* Sees FFO $394 million to $399 million for Q2 2017; sees AFFO $433 million to $438 million for Q2 2017

* Crown Castle International Corp sees full year 2017 FFO $1,623 million to $1,653 million

* Qtrly AFFO $450 million versus $395 million

* Qtrly site rental revenues $857 million versus $799 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
