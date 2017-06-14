版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-Crown Crafts' Q4 earnings per share $0.16

June 14 Crown Crafts Inc

* Crown Crafts reports results for fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 sales $17.3 million versus $25.1 million

* Crown Crafts Inc - "we remain very positive about company's long-term prospects" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐