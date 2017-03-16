BRIEF-Crown Point Energy qtrly loss per share $0.03

March 16 Crown Point Energy Inc:

* Crown Point Energy Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Crown Point Energy Inc says TDF average daily production volumes for Q4 2016 averaged 1,329 boe per day, down 3% from 1,376 boe per day in Q3 2016

* Crown Point Energy -estimates a total of $12.3 million of capital expenditures for 2017