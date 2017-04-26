版本:
BRIEF-CryoLife reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

April 26 CryoLife Inc

* CryoLife reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $45.1 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $46.5 million to $47 million

* CryoLife Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP income per common share $0.40 - $0.43

* CryoLife Inc sees 2017 total revenues $188 million - $192 million

* FY2 017 revenue view $189.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $44.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $47.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CryoLife Inc - reiterating its full year 2017 financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
