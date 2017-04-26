BRIEF-CryoLife reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 CryoLife Inc
* CryoLife reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $45.1 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $46.5 million to $47 million
* CryoLife Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP income per common share $0.40 - $0.43
* CryoLife Inc sees 2017 total revenues $188 million - $192 million
* FY2 017 revenue view $189.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $44.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $47.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CryoLife Inc - reiterating its full year 2017 financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.