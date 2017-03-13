BRIEF-Cryoport posts qtrly loss $0.25 per share

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Cryoport Inc
* Cryoport revenue continues to climb, reporting 53 pct growth for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Cryoport Inc - net loss attributable to common stockholders for three month ended December 31, 2016 was $0.25 per share
* Cryoport Inc - qtrly revenue increased 53 pct to $2.2 million
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit