2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Cryoport Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.10

May 4 Cryoport Inc:

* Cryoport revenue grows by 74%, driven by Biopharma

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue rose 74 percent to $2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
