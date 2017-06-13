版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 09:12 BJT

BRIEF-Crystal Exploration Inc proposes to complete non-brokered private placement financing

June 12 Crystal Exploration Inc:

* Crystal Exploration announces private placement

* Crystal Exploration Inc -proposes to complete non-brokered private placement financing on best efforts basis of up to 10 million units at $0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
