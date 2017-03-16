版本:
BRIEF-Crystal Rock Holdings Inc Q1 loss per share $0.00

March 16 Crystal Rock Holdings Inc

* Crystal Rock Holdings Inc announces financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2017

* Crystal Rock Holdings Inc - total sales for Q1 decreased $1.4 million to $14.7 million

* Crystal Rock Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
