BRIEF-CSG Systems International says combined Charter/Time Warner revenues was about 21 pct of co's total revenue for yr ended Dec 31, 2016

April 4 CSG Systems International Inc:

* Says currently generates material portion of its revenues from Charter Corporation, which acquired Time Warner Cable in May 2016

* In connection with acquisition, Time Warner master subscriber management agreement was assigned to Charter

* Current agreement with Charter runs through December 31, 2019

* Combined Charter/Time Warner revenues represented about 21% of CSG's total revenues for year ended December 31, 2016

* Time Warner agreement was scheduled to expire on March 31 - sec filing

* On March 30, 2017, Time Warner agreement was amended to provide for a one-month extension through April 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2nAtLag) Further company coverage:
