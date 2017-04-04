BRIEF-CSG Systems International says combined Charter/Time Warner revenues was about 21 pct of co's total revenue for yr ended Dec 31, 2016

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 CSG Systems International Inc:
* Says currently generates material portion of its revenues from Charter Corporation, which acquired Time Warner Cable in May 2016
* In connection with acquisition, Time Warner master subscriber management agreement was assigned to Charter
* Current agreement with Charter runs through December 31, 2019
* Combined Charter/Time Warner revenues represented about 21% of CSG's total revenues for year ended December 31, 2016
* Time Warner agreement was scheduled to expire on March 31 - sec filing
* On March 30, 2017, Time Warner agreement was amended to provide for a one-month extension through April 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2nAtLag) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm