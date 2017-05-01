版本:
BRIEF-CSG Systems International says Time Warner Master Subscriber Management Agreement amended - SEC Filing

May 1 CSG Systems International Inc:

* Says Time Warner Agreement, which covers Time Warner customer accounts serviced by CSG and now owned by Charter amended - SEC Filing

* Time Warner Agreement amended to provide one-month extension through May 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2pAOSOt) Further company coverage:
