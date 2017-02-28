BRIEF-Csi Compressco Q4 loss per share $0.36

Feb 28 Csi Compressco Lp

* CSI Compressco LP announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* CSI Compressco LP qtrly loss per share per diluted common unit $0.36

* Q4 revenue $82.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.7 million

* CSI Compressco LP says 2017 business plan calls for $15.0 million to $30.0 million of total capital expenditures

* Csi Compressco LP - Q4 equipment sales orders received totaling $20.3 million

* CSI Compressco LP - "enter 2017 seeing what we believe are early signs of recovery throughout oil and gas industry" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: