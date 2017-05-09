BRIEF-CSI Compressco reports qtrly net loss per diluted common unit $0.46

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 CSI Compressco Lp:
* CSI Compressco LP announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $65.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.3 million
* CSI Compressco LP - total capital expenditure forecast for 2017 is $15 million to $30 million
* CSI Compressco LP - qtrly net loss per diluted common unit $ 0.46
* CSI Compressco quarter-end new equipment sales orders received totaling $5 million, with backlog of $23.8 million, an increase of $2.2 million compared to prior quarter
* CSI Compressco- capital expenditure forecast for 2017 is inclusive of maintenance capital expenditures that are now projected to be $12 million to $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.