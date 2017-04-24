版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 18:55 BJT

BRIEF-CSI Compressco's general partner declares cash distribution

April 24 CSI Compressco Lp:

* CSI Compressco - general partner of CSI Compressco Lp declared cash distribution attributable to quarter ended March 31, 2017 of $0.1875 per outstanding common unit

* CSI Compressco Lp - cash distribution of $0.1875 per outstanding common unit, is a $0.1900 reduction from previous quarterly distribution Source text: (bit.ly/2oCCXfM) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐