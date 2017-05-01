版本:
BRIEF-CSRA AWARDED $57 MLN TASK ORDER BY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF U.S. COURTS

May 1 Csra Inc

* CSRA INC- AWARDED A NEW, $57 MILLION TASK ORDER BY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF U.S. COURTS

* CSRA INC-WILL SUPPORT AOUSC'S DEPARTMENT OF TECHNOLOGY SERVICES INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SECURITY OFFICE FOR 1-YEAR BASE PERIOD,UP TO THREE OPTION YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
