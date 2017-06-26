版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-CSRA SAYS DOD AWARDS CO $498 MLN CEILING CONTRACT TO SUPPORT MILCLOUD 2.0 PHASE 1

June 26 CSRA Inc

* DISA AWARDS CSRA $498 MILLION-CEILING MILCLOUD 2.0

* CSRA INC - UNDER CONTRACT, CSRA WILL PROVIDE DOD WITH A PRIVATE CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
