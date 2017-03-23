版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-CSRA secures $39 mln contract with the Navy

March 23 CSRA Inc -

* CSRA secures $39 mln contract with the Navy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
