BRIEF-CSS Industries Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.21

June 7 CSS Industries Inc:

* CSS Industries reports fiscal 2017 full year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.21

* Q4 loss per share $0.57

* Sees fy 2018 sales $345 million to $355 million

* Q4 sales rose 3.4 percent to $58.7 million

* Sees fy 2018 sales up 7 to 10 percent

* CSS Industries Inc - ‍adjusted ebitda for fiscal 2018 is expected to be in range of $30 million to $33 million​

* CSS Industries Inc - sees fy ‍net income is expected to be in range of $1 million to $4 million compared to $28.5 million​