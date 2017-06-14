版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-CSW Industrials Q4 EPS $0.17

June 14 Csw Industrials Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.17 - sec filing

* Q4 revenue $87.4 million versus $76.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $80.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In fiscal 2018, co expects capital expenditures to be about $8 to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐