BRIEF-CSW Industrials reports Q4 EPS $0.17

June 14 Csw Industrials Inc

* CSW Industrials reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2017 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 revenue rose 14.5 percent to $87.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
