BRIEF-CSX appoints Fredrik Eliasson as president

Feb 21 CSX Corp

* CSX appoints Fredrik Eliasson as president

* CSX Corp - announced decisions of Michael Ward, chairman,CEO, and Clarence Gooden, president, to retire from company effective May 31, 2017

* Gooden will assume role of vice chairman until his retirement

* CSX Corp - Fredrik Eliasson has been appointed as president of CSX effective February 15, 2017, replacing Gooden

* CSX Corp - appointment of Eliasson as president not intended to affect any discussions CSX may continue to have with Hunter Harrison and Mantle Ridge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
