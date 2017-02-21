BRIEF-CSX appoints Fredrik Eliasson as president

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 CSX Corp
* CSX appoints Fredrik Eliasson as president
* CSX Corp - announced decisions of Michael Ward, chairman,CEO, and Clarence Gooden, president, to retire from company effective May 31, 2017
* Gooden will assume role of vice chairman until his retirement
* CSX Corp - Fredrik Eliasson has been appointed as president of CSX effective February 15, 2017, replacing Gooden
* CSX Corp - appointment of Eliasson as president not intended to affect any discussions CSX may continue to have with Hunter Harrison and Mantle Ridge
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada