BRIEF-CSX Corp raises dividend, announces share buyback

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20per share

* Csx corporation announces dividend increase, new share repurchase program and full-year guidance

* Csx corp - 11 percent increase in its quarterly dividend

* Csx corp - expects to realize record efficiency gains and a step-function improvement in financial measures for year

* Csx corp - adjusting for restructuring charges in 2017, actions are expected to drive a full-year operating ratio in mid-60s

* Csx corp says expects to complete share repurchase by end of q1 of 2018

* Csx corp says csx now expects to invest $2.1 billion in 2017, including approximately $270 million for positive train control

* Csx - adjusting for restructuring charges in 2017, actions expected to drive eps growth of around 25 percent off 2016 reported base of $1.81

* Csx - adjusting for restructuring charges in 2017, actions expected to drive eps growth of around 25 percent off 2016 reported base of $1.81