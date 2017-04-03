版本:
BRIEF-CSX Corp's CEO's total compensation for 2016 was $13.6 mln

April 3 CSX Corp:

* CSX Corp - CEO Michael J. Ward's total compensation for 2016 was $13.6 million versus $9.2 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2oCvf5A) Further company coverage:
