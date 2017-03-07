版本:
2017年 3月 8日

BRIEF-CSX enters 4-year employment agreement with Harrison

March 7 CSX Corp:

* CSX Corp - in connection with Harrison's appointment as CEO, co entered four-year employment agreement providing him an annual base salary of $2.2 million

* CSX - On March 6, board approved amendments to bylaws, to reflect separation of roles of CEO, chairman, addition of role of vice chairman of board

* CSX- agreement with harrison provides annual target bonus opportunity of $2.8 million, with guaranteed 2017 bonus no less than target bonus opportunity Source text: (bit.ly/2myFrxu) Further company coverage:
