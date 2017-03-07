BRIEF-CSX enters 4-year employment agreement with Harrison

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 CSX Corp:
* CSX Corp - in connection with Harrison's appointment as CEO, co entered four-year employment agreement providing him an annual base salary of $2.2 million
* CSX - On March 6, board approved amendments to bylaws, to reflect separation of roles of CEO, chairman, addition of role of vice chairman of board
* CSX- agreement with harrison provides annual target bonus opportunity of $2.8 million, with guaranteed 2017 bonus no less than target bonus opportunity Source text: (bit.ly/2myFrxu) Further company coverage:
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock