BRIEF-CSX, Mantle Ridge Group enter registration rights agreement - SEC filing

April 3 Csx Corp :

* On March 30, 2017, Co, Mantle Ridge Group entered into a registration rights agreement - SEC filing

* Mantle Ridge Group owns approximately 4.49% of outstanding shares of common stock of company, par value $1.00 per share Source text : (bit.ly/2oRKCXb) Further company coverage:
