BRIEF-CSX names Hunter Harrison as CEO

March 6 Csx Corp
* CSX names Hunter Harrison as chief executive officer
* Says Harrison replaces Michael Ward, who announced his
decision to retire as chairman and CEO on February 21, 2017
* Reached an agreement with Mantle Ridge LP, an investment
firm formed by Paul Hilal, to reconstitute company's board of
directors
* CSX shareholders to vote on proposed reimbursement in
respect of foregone compensation of harrison at upcoming annual
meeting of shareholders
* named Hunter Harrison as chief executive officer,
effective immediately
* CSX has appointed five new directors to its board of
directors, mutually agreed upon by CSX and Mantle Ridge and
effective immediately
* In addition, three incumbent CSX directors intend to
complete their service for board at or before conclusion of 2017
annual meeting
* As part of his compensation, Harrison will receive an
award of incentive options to purchase 9 million shares of Co at
current trading price
* CSX's current presiding director, Edward Kelly, III, will
become chairman of board and hilal will become vice chairman
* Says previously convened special meeting of shareholders
will not be held
* Harrison indicated that he will resign after 2017 annual
meeting if reimbursement and tax indemnity are not provided by
CSX
* Says "CSX board does not intend to make a recommendation
to shareholders on matters being put forward for a vote"
* To facilitate Harrison's separation from CP, Mantle Ridge
agreed to protect Harrison on interim basis with respect to $84
million compensation
* Goldman, Sachs & Co. And UBS Securities LLC are serving as
financial advisors to CSX
* Size of board will be 13 members
* To seek shareholder input for requested payment of $84
million compensation, benefits forfeited by Harrison for
separation from Canadian Pacific
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: