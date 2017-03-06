版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 22:58 BJT

BRIEF-CSX to pay Harrison as much as $107 mln in potential deal - CNBC, citing sources

March 6 (Reuters) -

* Harrison pay package up for vote at CSX annual mtg - CNBC, citing sources

* CSX to pay Harrison as much as $107 million in potential deal - CNBC, citing sources

