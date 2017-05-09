版本:
BRIEF-CT REIT reports first quarter 2017 results

May 9 CT Real Estate Investment Trust :

* CT REIT reports strong first quarter 2017 results

* CT Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly ffo per unit (diluted, non-gaap) C$0.279

* CT Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly affo per unit (diluted, non-gaap) C$0.227

* CT Real Estate Investment Trust - all figures in c$

* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
