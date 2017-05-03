版本:
BRIEF-CTi Biopharma reports Q1 revenue $800,000

May 3 CTi Biopharma Corp

* CTi Biopharma reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.71

* Q1 revenue $800,000 versus $36.5 million

* CTi Biopharma Corp - As of March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents totaled $33.3 million, compared to $44.0 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
